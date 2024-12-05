$177K in cash, kilo of fentanyl seized after month-long drug investigation in Paulding County

HIRAM, Ga. — A 39-year-old man remains behind bars after a multi-agency drug investigation.

On Nov. 13, Paulding County deputies, Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents and multiple other northwest Georgia law enforcement agencies joined together to conduct a search warrant into a month-long drug operation.

Paulding County officials said the search warrant was executed at 39-year-old Darrlin Vernard Warner’s home on Mayfield Court in Hiram.

During the search, authorities found more than a kilogram (37 ounces) of fentanyl, 16 ounces of meth, 46 grams of heroin, nine grams of cocaine, and a large number of pills.

Agents also discovered $177,000 in cash believed to be profits from his illegal drug trade and five guns.

Warner was arrested and remains in the Paulding County Jail without bond.

“This is a great example of local, state, and federal partners working together to identify, investigate, and arrest those responsible for putting this poison into our communities. Getting that amount of poison off our streets makes all the long days worthwhile,” said Steven Sweatt, Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force Commander Assistant Special Agent in Charge.

Warner was charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm during the the commission of a crime.

