Part of Buford Spring Connector remains closed as crews finish repairing cracks

Part of a major on-ramp to Interstate 85 remains shut down for the Monday morning commute.

Crews are repairing the Buford Spring Connector Northbound ramp to I-85 Northbound.

The Georgia Department of Transportation shut down the ramp on Friday. Drainage issues caused the bridge to start sinking and then crack, according to GDOT.

NewsDrone 2 flew over the ramp this weekend and could see progress being made.

As of Monday morning, one left lane is now open.

