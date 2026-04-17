Parking at new Roswell parking deck will be free for limited time only

ROSWELL, Ga. — A new parking deck will open soon in Roswell as the city launches a pay-to-park pilot program downtown. But drivers won’t have to pay just yet.

The new Green Street Deck will be free for a limited time because of the construction project shutting down the street down starting in May.

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The city says closing Green Street will allow crews to finish improving underground utilities and building a brick-paved multi-use trail.

Roswell said a gravel lot nearby was initially going to be used for employees who work downtown. But it’s now being used for construction staging.

“Offering parking at no charge in the new deck helps maintain access for downtown businesses, employees, and visitors during this time,” the city said.

The project is expected to take approximately six months.

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