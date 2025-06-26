Parents want safety improvements after 12-year-old hit in crosswalk near elementary school

It’s been two days since a 12 year-old was hit in a crosswalk. Parents in the area want safety improvements right away.

Courtney DiStefano said she uses the crosswalk in front of Davis Elementary along Jamerson Road daily. She was upset, but not shocked that a child was hit there Monday.

“It’s just asking for disaster,” DiStefano told Channel 2’s Candace McCowan.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened Monday just after 3 p.m. A 12 year-old was in the crosswalk in front of Davis Elementary when police say a van hit him.

A GoFundMe page identified him as football player and rising 7th grader at Mabry Middle School. The page said the 12-year-old’s injuries were so severe that he had to be airlifted to a hospital. He now faces several surgeries.

“It just absolutely enraged me. I felt it deep in my bones just knowing this child just wanted to go play on a summer afternoon and should have been able to do so safely,” said DiStefano.

She started a petition with hundreds of signatures asking for safety improvements around the crosswalk her family and others use frequently.

“I see crosswalks at other schools that are very well marked. They have the solar lights, they have even a button to push to cross safely so the cars know this is a crosswalk,’ said parent Katie Rowold.

TRENDING STORIES

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Cobb County, who said it is working with the Department of Transportation, police and the school to determine what can and should be done.

But the county said a traffic study is needed and it’s best to wait until the school year starts, to get a full picture of what is happening in the area.

The county reviewed signage in the area Wednesday.

“We as a community need to protect the families, the children,” said DiStefano.

You can find the Change.org petition here and click here if you wish to donate to the GoFundMe page for the family.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group