Too hot for you? Then it’s too hot for them: State urging people to care for animals amid heat wave

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A record heat wave in Georgia is affecting not only people but also animals, prompting the state’s agriculture commissioner to issue a warning for pet and livestock owners to take precautions.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper has advised residents to ensure their animals have access to plenty of water and shade during the extreme temperatures.

While many animals are accustomed to Georgia’s climate, the current heat wave poses a significant risk.

“With this extreme heat wave that we have coming through our state, remember to take care of our friends, also,” Harper said.

Dr. Matt Bradley, a veterinarian at Modern Vet in Johns Creek, emphasized the importance of keeping pets hydrated and avoiding hot surfaces.

“They don’t need to be outside. If anything, bring them inside, or if you want to go for a walk, make sure it’s early in the morning or late at night after sunset,” Bradley said.

Cheryl Flanagan from Save the Horses Rescue is taking extra measures to keep her horses comfortable during the heat wave.

“It’s all we can do, but we have to do it several times a day to really keep them comfortable,” Flanagan said.

Bradley also mentioned the “five-second rule” for pet owners, suggesting that if you cannot hold the back of your hand on the asphalt for five seconds, it is too hot for pets to walk on.

