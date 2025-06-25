‘A big deal’: Marietta is getting 2 new fire trucks after long wait

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Fire Department has two new fire trucks with new technology and 32 sets of upgraded gear for firefighters.

The department purchased the trucks in 2022 but received them in June of 2025 because of labor and material shortages.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell said the new fire trucks will hit the road in July.

“To say that we are replacing a third of our fleet, not many people can say that. That is a big deal. These will put us in our role of replacing fire trucks every 10 years,” said Joe Pacheco, the deputy chief of operations at the Marietta Fire Department.

The trucks arrived at the beginning of June.

“There were some delays getting some of the equipment and motor packages that I guess nobody could control. I think that nationally spurred those problems. The manufacturer did us right. They kept us at our original price, so we’ve got this at a screaming deal,” Pacheco said.

The fire trucks are equipped with new technology.

“What would normally be a switch can be run off that computer, and what’s fortunate about this one is there a duplicate screen on the other side,” said Pacheco.

The screens make it possible to operate everything from one centralized location.

“It makes us in a neighborhood be able to identify houses quicker when we are looking for numbers,” Pacheco said.

