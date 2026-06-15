Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera to leave institution in November

ATLANTA — Georgia Institute of Technology President Ángel Cabrera will leave the institution in November.

The institution said Cabrera will remain through the holiday season to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Georgia Tech announced Cabrera’s pending exit on Monday, saying that after leading the institution through “one of the most successful periods in its history,” he’d be serving as the next president and CEO of the Aspen Institute, a non-profit focused on leadership and societal challenges.

“Georgia Tech transformed my life, first as a student and later as president,” Cabrera said in a statement. “Leading this extraordinary institution has been the honor of a lifetime. I leave with immense gratitude for the students, faculty, staff, alumni, and supporters who have made our shared progress possible and with tremendous confidence that Georgia Tech’s best days are still ahead.”

Cabrera’s new role was finalized during a Monday vote by the Aspen Institute’s Board of Trustees, Georgia Tech said.

Since becoming president at Georgia Tech in 2019, Cabrera oversaw “Cabrera has overseen record growth across enrollment, research, innovation, and philanthropy,” the institution said.

While president, Georgia Tech enrollment grew 55% and “achieved record levels of student applications, enrollment graduation rates, research funding,” and more.

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