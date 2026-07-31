Father doesn’t believe story of son’s death at sleepover, says police don’t either

ATLANTA — A father is describing the emotional moment he raced to the scene after hearing his 13-year-old son had been shot.

He says he couldn’t save his son and now he wants the people in the home to say what really happened. Anthony Boone told Channel 2’s Tom Jones he is getting conflicting stories.

Boone described how he raced to a home on Lindsay street in Northwest Atlanta and found his son, Cameron, with a bullet wound to his head.

“I just lost it. I knew he was dead. But me as a parent I’m trying to bring him back,” he said.

Boone lives a couple of blocks away and ran to the scene after getting a call about what happened. He says he saw the man who owns the gun that killed his son.

“When I get down there the first thing I said was, I said man you killed my son,” the father said.

Atlanta police say they arrived at the home just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. That’s where they found Cameron dead.

“This hurts so bad. I’ve cried and then I can’t cry,” the father said.

Boone says his son was spending the night at the home because he liked to play video games there. He said the belongs to his wife’s sister.

He says people in the home told him Cameron shot himself. Boone said that’s not what police told him.

“They say it don’t look like it’s been no suicide,” he said.

Boone says he saw Cameron lying on a couch with a blanket over him and his phone on his chest like he was asleep. He said his son had a wound to the left side of his head.

“My son is right-handed. So how would you get a shot on the left side of the head?” Boone said.

And he says when he arrived no one had called police.

“I just want justice for Cameron. You know what I’m saying. I just want the truth to come out. Let me know what happened to my son,” he said.

Jones knocked on the door of the home to get their side of the story. But no one answered. No one answered Tuesday after the incident happened.

He wanted to find out what police had to say about what the father says happened.

Officers referred him to their initial statement on social media where they said the incident remains under investigation.

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