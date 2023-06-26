Parents honor son who was killed at Peachtree Corners gas station last year

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — It’s coming up on a year since Bradley Coleman was shot and killed while putting air in his tires at a local gas station.

It happened July 9, 2022 at the Quiktrip gas station in Peachtree Corners. Gwinnett County Police said Coleman was attempting to put air in his tire on the passenger side of his car when three suspects backed into a parking space next to him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the suspects got out of the car and shot and killed Coleman.

“Well it’s been quite difficult. On July 10, 2022 our lives changed drastically,” said Jefferey and Venetia Coleman.

It’s a day Jeffery and Venetia Coleman said they won’t forget.

“We pray each day for God’s grace and his mercy that we get through it moment by moment day by day,” said Coleman.

In October 2022, a grand jury indicted David Booker, Miles Collins and Josiah Hughley for murdering Coleman. The three are charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, Hijacking a Vehicle and gang charges.

“The people who murdered our son not only took him away from us, but they took away a piece of our heart as well,” said Jeffery and Venetia Coleman.

But his parents said they want their son to be remembered by his legacy and not how he died. That’s why they re-created his clothing Pascher Collection LLC.

“A percentage of each sale from the clothing line will be donated to different foundations,” they said.

That’s not it.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We have created the Bradley L. Coleman Legacy Scholarship Foundation and what this does is give children who are leaving high school and going to college a little help, if they need help with books and housing,” they said.

To learn more about the Scholarship click here.

For more information about the Pasher Collection LLC, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Pilot crashes small plane into back yard in Warner Robbins

©2022 Cox Media Group