LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — A line of strong to severe storms is moving through north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says there is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather with risk of heavy rain and lightning.

Several warnings have already been issued. These storms are producing damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater, along with small hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Bartow; Carroll; Cherokee; Cobb; Douglas; Floyd; Forsyth; Fulton; Haralson; Heard; Paulding; Polk until 1 a.m.

Continue to stay with Channel 2 Action News on-air and online as weather continues to move into our area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

LIVE UPDATES:

8:01 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Jasper; Jones; Lamar; Monroe; Pike; Spalding; Upson until 8:15

7:47 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lamar and Upson County until 8:30pm. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) June 25, 2023

7:25 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Newnan GA, LaGrange GA and Manchester GA until 8:15 p.m.

6:47 p.m.

The city of East Point is experiencing a mass power outage. Repair crews have been dispatched.

6:41 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Carroll; Coweta; Crawford; Fulton; Heard; Monroe until 7:30 p.m.

6:37 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Greene; Morgan; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Putnam; Walton until 7:30 p.m.

6:32 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Butts; Clayton; Fayette; Henry; Jasper; Newton; Rockdale; Spalding until 7:15 p.m.

6:28 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Bartow; Carroll; Cherokee; Cobb; Douglas; Floyd; Forsyth; Fulton; Haralson; Heard; Paulding; Polk until 1 a.m.

6:26 p.m.

The wind is going through midtown right now! pic.twitter.com/enSHkp919N — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) June 25, 2023

6:24 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Carroll; Clayton; Cobb; DeKalb; Douglas; Fayette; Fulton; Gwinnett; Henry; Newton; Paulding; Polk; Rockdale; Walton until 7 p.m.

5:24 p.m.

A line of storms in north Georgia is moving into metro Atlanta with lots of lightning and the potential for damaging wind.



Live coverage on Channel 2 at 6:00pm. pic.twitter.com/fYTJCQH8xb — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) June 25, 2023

5:14 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Chattooga, Cherokee, Floyd and Fulton County until 6:00pm.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Chattooga, Cherokee, Floyd and Fulton County until 6:00pm. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) June 25, 2023

3:24 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of our area (details on Channel 2) until 8:00pm. — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) June 25, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

Isolated severe storms and damaging wind gusts are possible

Heavy rain, hail

Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest

Beyond this, an approaching cold front tomorrow morning could spark up a few showers and storms

5:[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Severe weather on the way Sunday afternoon Severe weather on the way Sunday afternoon





©2022 Cox Media Group