LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued across metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Delmont Drive tree down A man is dead after a tree fell on him in the 300 block of Delmont Drive in Atlanta.

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A line of strong to severe storms is moving through north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says there is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather with risk of heavy rain and lightning.

Several warnings have already been issued. These storms are producing damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater, along with small hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Bartow; Carroll; Cherokee; Cobb; Douglas; Floyd; Forsyth; Fulton; Haralson; Heard; Paulding; Polk until 1 a.m.

LIVE UPDATES:

8:01 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Jasper; Jones; Lamar; Monroe; Pike; Spalding; Upson until 8:15

7:47 p.m.

7:25 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Newnan GA, LaGrange GA and Manchester GA until 8:15 p.m.

6:47 p.m.

The city of East Point is experiencing a mass power outage. Repair crews have been dispatched.

6:41 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Carroll; Coweta; Crawford; Fulton; Heard; Monroe until 7:30 p.m.

6:37 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Greene; Morgan; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Putnam; Walton until 7:30 p.m.

6:32 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Butts; Clayton; Fayette; Henry; Jasper; Newton; Rockdale; Spalding until 7:15 p.m.

6:28 p.m.

6:26 p.m.

6:24 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Carroll; Clayton; Cobb; DeKalb; Douglas; Fayette; Fulton; Gwinnett; Henry; Newton; Paulding; Polk; Rockdale; Walton until 7 p.m.

5:24 p.m.

5:14 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartow, Chattooga, Cherokee, Floyd and Fulton County until 6:00pm.

3:24 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Isolated severe storms and damaging wind gusts are possible
  • Heavy rain, hail
  • Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest
  • Beyond this, an approaching cold front tomorrow morning could spark up a few showers and storms

