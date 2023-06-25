Server gifted her dream car at retirement party after 38 years with Ray’s on the River

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A woman who has served thousands of diners over the last 38 years was surprised with her dream car at her retirement celebration.

Lynne Gomez has been a server at Ray’s on the River since 1985, just one year after the restaurant with scenic views of the Chattahoochee River opened.

Gomez met her husband at the restaurant and they had their wedding there too.

Since she’s retiring and moving to Florida, the restaurant recently threw a party for her.

Ray’s on the River owner Ray Schoenbaum surprised her at the party with a new Mazda Miata.

