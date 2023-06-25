Suspected car dealership thief asks for medical help after jumping fence trying to get away

WINDER, Ga. — A man who broke into a Georgia car dealership had to ask for medical assistance after he injured himself running away from officers, Winder police said.

Just after 9 a.m. on June 11, Winder Police Dept units responded to Akin’s Ford in reference to an alarm.

Dispatch told officers that a thermal camera at the dealership picked up a person, later identified as Kevin Santiago, who was seen sitting in one of the cars on the lot.

When police arrived, Santiago jumped the fence from inside the car dealership parking lot.

Santiago was seen laying on the ground motionless after falling over the fence.

He reportedly requested medical help after injuring himself trying to jump over the fence.

After Santiago was medically examined, police took over the case and arrested him.

Santiago was accused of breaking into eight cars, police said.

He was charged with burglary, theft by taking, felony entering and other charges, according to police.

Police said body camera footage was captured on the scene.

