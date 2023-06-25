Arson leaves 10 condos destroyed, 1 hospitalized, 1 in custody, South Fulton fire officials say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — City of South Fulton fire officials are investigating a fire that displaced several residents and left one in the hospital.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News crews responded to reports of a fire early Sunday at the Highwood Park Condos on Washington Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, they evacuated the entire building due to the severity of the fire.

We have a crew at the scene gathering information and will have the latest on this breaking news story on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.

During the blaze, officials said one person was injured after jumping from the second story of the building to escape. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Officials have not said if any other residents were injured.

Investigators confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that the cause of the fire had been determined to be arson and that one person had been taken into custody.

Authorities have not revealed the suspect’s identity or if they lived at the complex.

According to the investigation, ten condos were destroyed. Authorities have not specified the number of residents that were displaced.

The investigation remains ongoing.

