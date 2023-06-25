Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather for parts of north Georgia Sunday

ATLANTA — A line of storms is on the way to north Georgia Sunday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says storms will move into northwest Georgia in the evening, bringing rain and heavy wind.

According to Kramlish, North Georgia is under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms.

The storm is expected to move into the area around 3 p.m. and out of north Georgia around 7 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know:

Isolated severe storms and damaging wind gusts are possible

Heavy rain, hail

Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest

