Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather for parts of north Georgia Sunday

ATLANTA — A line of storms is on the way to north Georgia Sunday.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says storms will move into northwest Georgia in the evening, bringing rain and heavy wind.
According to Kramlish, North Georgia is under a Level 2 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms.
The storm is expected to move into the area around 3 p.m. and out of north Georgia around 7 p.m.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Isolated severe storms and damaging wind gusts are possible
- Heavy rain, hail
- Ponding on roads where storms are heaviest
