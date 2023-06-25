Crash shuts down I-285 in Fulton Co., construction worker, officer hospitalized, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sandy Springs police shut down part of I-285 while investigating a multi-vehicle crash.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News a crash involving four cars shut down I-285 at the entrance to Glenridge Drive.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the interstate was shut down at 4:10 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a construction worker and an off-duty Morehouse College School of Medicine police officer were struck during the crash. They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Authorities have not said what caused the crash and if additional victims were taken to the hospital.

Police have not said how long the road will be shut down.

This investigation remains ongoing.

