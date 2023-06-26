Man dies after being hit by a tree during afternoon storms

ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed that a man died after being hit by a tree.

APD said a man was hit by a falling tree in the area of 319 Delmont Drive NE on Sunday afternoon.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said he later died from his injuries at the hospital.

APD has not released his identity.

