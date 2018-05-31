Parents give son pot to treat seizures, now face charges

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia couple is facing charges after they gave their son marijuana to treat his seizures.
Matthew and Suzeanna Brills said they spent years looking for answers to their son's problems.
In February, they decided to let their 15-year-old son David try marijuana as a possible solution to his lifelong battle with seizures.
That decision now has their son in state custody and the Brills facing possible jail time. In April, the Brills were both charged with a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct when authorities found out about David's pot smoking.
The couple told Channel 2 Action News their son now lives in a group home after being taken away by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services. They said David is not getting the care and the drug he desperately needs.
The couple's fight to get their son back, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
