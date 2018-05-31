Teen arrested in connection with high school football player's murder

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said they have arrested a teen accused in the shooting death of a football standout on Memorial Day.
Detavion McDay, 18, was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with murder.
Trevon Richardson had just graduated from Cedar Grove High School and had plans to attend Valdosta State University.
Dekalb County police said they found Richardson’s body along Pepper Tree Circle in Decatur on Monday night.
He is the fourth teenager killed in three days.
On Wednesday, dozens of people attended a vigil for the teen.
His parents can’t even begin to describe their grief and heartache.
“He laid on me the other night. He often lays on me. Right now, it’s tough for our family I wasn’t expected to bury our kid, I was expecting him to bury me," said his mother, Nicole Richardson.
