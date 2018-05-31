Family and friends remember football standout killed on Memorial Day

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Dozens of people remembered a football standout murdered on Memorial Day.
He was the third high school student killed in three days.
Trevon Richardson had just graduated from Cedar Grove High School and had plans to attend Valdosta State University.
Channel 2's Chrtistian Jennings attended a vigil where family and friends honored him on Wednesday night. How he's being remembered on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
