From parades to museums, hundreds celebrate Juneteenth across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Across metro Atlanta and the rest of the country, people are celebrating Juneteenth on Thursday.

The holiday commemorates the day, June 19, 1865, that the last enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned of their freedom through the Emancipation Proclamation.

Dr. Maurice Hobson, a historian and associate professor of African American Studies at Georgia State University, says celebrating Juneteenth in 2025 is just as meaningful as it was 160 years ago.

“Black folks have fought in every war. Black folks have been the most loyal citizens, but also, they’ve seen a particular kind of oppression," Hobson said.

He says there is always room for a conversation about the “Land of the Free,” especially as protests over immigration become more prevalent across the country.

“The first issue around immigration in the United States was that of African people,” he said. “So this issue around immigration has been a longstanding issue within the United States.”

But many took the day to enjoy Juneteenth with their families with a parade or a trip to a museum.

Channel 2 Action News was at the second annual Juneteenth Parade down Godby Road in College Park on Thursday morning, where families cheered and put an extra pep in their step.

“It’s amazing that College Park is putting something like this together for all the Black community and the Black families. I think it’s gonna go a long way to create memories,” Elliot Bonner said.

Others spent the day reflecting at the African American Panoramic Experience, or APEX, Museum in Atlanta.

The museum was first built in 1978 to showcase African American history every day, making it the city’s oldest Black history museum.

“We have a staff here that’s ready to talk to you. We have exhibitions that are permanent, but we always include Juneteenth on our tours no matter what because it’s still significant to the story,” Dan Moore Jr., the president and CEO of the APEX Museum, said.

Here are other ways to celebrate Juneteenth across metro Atlanta.

