  • Pandora to bring hundreds of jobs to Fulton County

    By: Richard Elliot

    Updated:

    FULTON CO., Ga. - The nation's largest music streaming service will create 250 jobs in Atlanta over the next three years.

    Gov. Nathan Deal announced Wednesday that Pandora will expand its presence in Atlanta, planning to hire for positions in product and engineering, sales, client services, legal and human resources.

    “Pandora’s investment in Atlanta is a testament to the value of our highly skilled workforce and business-friendly environment for attracting innovative companies,” said Deal.

    Channel 2's Richard Elliot explains what the new hi-tech expansion means for the City of Atlanta on Channel 2 Action News at noon.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pandora to bring hundreds of jobs to Fulton County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Michael Vick to coach new professional football team coming to Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Child taken when thieves steal cars from daycare center

  • Headline Goes Here

    High school coach arrested on sexual battery charges

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspicious package found at Oglethorpe University not explosive, police say