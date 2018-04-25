Pandora to bring hundreds of jobs to Fulton County

FULTON CO., Ga. - The nation's largest music streaming service will create 250 jobs in Atlanta over the next three years.
Gov. Nathan Deal announced Wednesday that Pandora will expand its presence in Atlanta, planning to hire for positions in product and engineering, sales, client services, legal and human resources.
“Pandora’s investment in Atlanta is a testament to the value of our highly skilled workforce and business-friendly environment for attracting innovative companies,” said Deal.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot explains what the new hi-tech expansion means for the City of Atlanta on Channel 2 Action News at noon.
