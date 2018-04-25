  • Fiance says former Uber Eats driver accused of murder is being assaulted in jail

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A former Uber Eats driver accused of killing a customer is in more trouble as he sits inside the Fulton County Jail. 

    The jail has charged Robert Bivines with fighting. But his fiancé said the jail isn’t telling the whole story. 

    The fiance told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that inmates have been harassing Bivines, calling him Uber Killer. She said Bivines was defending himself in the fight and was even stabbed in the eye.  

    RELATED STORIES:

    “It is a deep laceration. They have left just enough for him to maintain the very little eyesight that he has,” Bivines’ fiance said.  “He’s in fear for his life.”

    Why the fiance says Bivines should be in protective custody, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fiance says former Uber Eats driver accused of murder is being assaulted in jail

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman with MS says Delta employees tied her to wheelchair

  • Headline Goes Here

    Surveillance video shows masked suspects burning ATMs

  • Headline Goes Here

    Judge denies bond for rapper accused of smuggling pot from California to Georgia

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ex-mayor Kasim Reed doles out $500k in bonuses, gifts on way out