Fiance says former Uber Eats driver accused of murder is being assaulted in jail

ATLANTA - A former Uber Eats driver accused of killing a customer is in more trouble as he sits inside the Fulton County Jail.
The jail has charged Robert Bivines with fighting. But his fiancé said the jail isn’t telling the whole story.
The fiance told Channel 2’s Tom Jones that inmates have been harassing Bivines, calling him Uber Killer. She said Bivines was defending himself in the fight and was even stabbed in the eye.
RELATED STORIES:
- Uber Eats driver claims self-defense in shooting that killed customer, attorney says
- Uber Eats driver accused of killing man was convicted of battery in 2010
- Judge denies bond for Uber Eats driver accused of killing customer
- Uber Eats driver accused of gunning down customer, breaks down in court
“It is a deep laceration. They have left just enough for him to maintain the very little eyesight that he has,” Bivines’ fiance said. “He’s in fear for his life.”
Why the fiance says Bivines should be in protective custody, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}