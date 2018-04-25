Child taken when thieves steal cars from day care center

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Clayton County police said a child is safe after thieves stole two cars out of the parking lot of a day care center.
Police were called to the Childcare Network Daycare center on W. Fayetteville Road in Riverdale shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said the cars were still running when the thieves jumped in and stole them.
In one of the vehicles was a 6-year-old. The child was found walking back to the day care center, unharmed.
One of the cars was found less than a mile from the day care center. The other car, a Chrysler 300, has yet to be found.
Once caught, the thieves will face charges of kidnapping, entering automobile and/or motor vehicle theft.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
