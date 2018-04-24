SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday evening in South Fulton County.
The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. on S. Fulton Parkway at Rivertown Road.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that a 31-year-old woman was killed in the crash and another woman was injured. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
Video from NewsChopper 2 shows what appears to be a Coca-Cola tractor-trailer involved in the accident.
