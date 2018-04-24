  • Woman killed, another injured in crash involving Coca-Cola tractor-trailer

    Updated:

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday evening in South Fulton County.

    The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. on S. Fulton Parkway at Rivertown Road.

    Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that a 31-year-old woman was killed in the crash and another woman was injured. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

    Video from NewsChopper 2 shows what appears to be a Coca-Cola tractor-trailer involved in the accident.

    We're working to learn more information for LIVE reports on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

     

