ATLANTA - A judge denied bond Tuesday for a famous rap artist accused of smuggling hundreds of pounds of marijuana from California to Georgia.
Channel 2 Action News was there last week when police raided an apartment complex connected to Terrell Davis, who goes by the name Ralo.
Davis was arrested last Sunday in the cargo hold of one plane that agents say had over 440 pounds of marijuana inside.
Agents say Davis and his alleged gang, nicknamed Famerica, shuttled over 900,000 pounds of pot worth nearly $2 million on planes chartered by Davis.
On Tuesday, Channel 2’s Tom Regan was in a courtroom packed with his supporters as Ralo and four co-defendants faced a judge.
