0 Sentencing date set for convicted murderer Tex McIver

ATLANTA - The sentencing for an Atlanta attorney convicted of murdering his wife has been set for Mary 23.

A jury found Tex Mciver guilty on four or five charges, including felony murder, Monday afternoon.

McIver shot and killed his wife, Diane, while they rode in their SUV in September 2016. He claimed the shooting was an accident, but jurors disagreed.

“It was not an accident. His hand was on the trigger. Guns just don’t go off,” juror Aubrey Gray told Channel 2 after the verdict.

The jury acquitted McIver of malice murder, which implied it was intentional. But the prominent Atlanta attorney was found guilty of the lesser charges, including aggravated assault, possession of firearm and and witness influencing.

RELATED STORIES:

A person is guilty of felony murder if they kill someone while committing another felony. In this case, that was aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Felony murder carries a mandatory sentence of life behind bars. A judge will have the final say on whether or not he gets parole.

Aggravated assault carries a sentence of 1-20 years, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony carries 5 years tacked onto another sentence and influencing a witness carries 1-5 years.

Channel 2 Action News will LIVE stream the sentencing on WSBTV.com and our WSB-TV Facebook page. Stay with us for the latest developments on this story.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.