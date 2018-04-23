A breakdown of the verdict in the Tex McIver trial

ATLANTA - A jury found Atlanta attorney Tex McIver guilty Monday afternoon of murdering his wife, Diane, in 2016.
The seven women and five men in the Tex McIver jury came down with a verdict in the case after several days of deliberations.
Here is a breakdown of what they decided:
1. Murder: “Unlawfully and with malice aforethought, cause the death of Landa Diane McIver, a human being, by shooting her with a handgun” NOT GUILTY
2. Felony Murder: “Unlawfully during the commission of felony, to wit: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, cause the death of Landa Diane McIver, a human being, by shooting her with a handgun” GUILTY
3. Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon: “Unlawfully commit an assault upon the person of Landa Diane McIver, by shooting her with a handgun.” GUILTY
4. Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony: “Unlawfully have on and within arm’s reach of accused’s person a handgun during the commission of” certain felonies. GUILTY
5. Influencing Witnesses: “Unlawfully and knowingly engage in misleading conduct” by instructing Dani Jo Carter to tell law enforcement officers that she was not present when he shot Landa Diane McIver.” GUILTY
6. Influencing Witnesses: “Unlawfully and knowingly engage in misleading conduct” by asking Bill Crane to retract a statement made to the news media on behalf of Tex McIver. DISMISSED through directed verdict on April 11
7. Influencing Witnesses: “Unlawfully and knowingly engage in misleading conduct” by leaving a voicemail with Thomas Lee Carter Jr., in which Tex McIver said Carter’s wife, Dani Jo, should cease communicating with law enforcement officers. Tex McIver said her statements about Diane McIver’s death placed him at risk of immediate incarceration. He also asked Thomas Lee Carter Jr. delete the voicemail. DISMISSED through directed verdict on April 11
