Package thief caught on camera stealing from southwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Investigators with APD are asking for your help in identifying the suspect seen in the videos and photo.
On Monday, the suspect stole a package from a home on Campbellton Road Southwest.
In the video, the suspect took the package and was seen leaving in a black Dodge Charger.
Police said anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
You do not have to give your name to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
