Athens-Clarke County Police arrest woman in connection to May homicide at apartments

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police announced the arrest of an additional suspect on Friday in connection to a homicide that occurred last month.

Police say 20-year-old Cameron Manago was killed outside of the Rolling Ridge Apartments on May 27 just before 10:30 p.m. that evening.

Manago was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital, where he died.

On Friday, ACCPD arrested 18-year-old Janiya Moore of Athens in connection with Manago’s death. She was charged with felony murder and tampering with evidence.

Last month, 16-year-old Zyquavious Thomas was arrested and charged with felony murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated assault. He is being charged as an adult, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Lister at 762-400-7333 or via email at Hovie.Lister@accgov.com.

