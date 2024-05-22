Family of 5 were headed home from church event when 3 were killed in crash on I-75

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Friends say a Cartersville family of five was on their way home from a church event when they were involved in a crash that killed four people.

Dakarai and Erin Mason, along with their 14-year-old son Brandon, were all killed in the crash on I-75 in Bartow County Sunday. Aimee Odom, 21, who was in another vehicle, was also killed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators said the Kia that the Mason family was traveling in veered across the center median, setting off a chain-reaction crash. It’s unclear why to vehicle went off the road.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Masons’ two youngest sons, 5-year-old Noah and 6-year-old Titus, were injured in the crash. Titus is currently in the intensive care unit, according to family members. Noah is expected to make a full recovery.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Erin Mason was the assistant to the Holly Springs Police Chief.

“Yesterday, we lost a beloved member of our Holly Springs Police Department family. Please keep the family of Erin and Dakarai Mason in your thoughts and prayers. We ask that everyone be respectful of the family’s wishes for privacy during their time of grieving,” the police department wrote.

Crawford was a freshman at Cass High School and played on the football team. He was part of the international studies magnet program.

“Brandon Crawford was the kid that ran from the main building to the field house every day for practice because he loved it,” said Coach Steve Gates. “He was the kid that slapped his helmet out of frustration when he’d step with the wrong foot in offensive line drills because he wanted to show Coach he could do it right. He was loved by his teammates just for his eagerness to learn football and do everything right on and off the field. He left us with four A’s in his four classes. He was the perfect Colonel.”

The community has set up a GoFundMe to help with the Masons and Crawford’s funerals and the children’s medical expenses.

“We continue to ask for prayers, as we know that there is strength in numbers. Our family will undoubtedly need them in the coming days, weeks, and months as we navigate the planning of multiple funerals and in dealing with such a tragic loss. We also ask for prayers for all of the other families impacted by this terrible tragedy.”

You can contribute to the GoFundMe HERE.





©2024 Cox Media Group