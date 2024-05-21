Football player killed with parents in I-75 crash remembered as a ‘benefit and blessing’

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Bartow County School District is remembering a 15-year-old killed in a crash “benefit and blessing” to his school.

Brandon Crawford died with his parents, Dakarai Mason and Erin Mason, in a crash on Interstate 75 Sunday. Crawford’s 5-year-old and 6-year-old siblings remain hospitalized.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Bartow County School District says they will have extra counselors available for students at the family’s schools.

Before his death, Crawford attended Cass High School, where he was a freshman on the football team and part of the international studies magnet program.

“Brandon Crawford was the kid that ran from the main building to the field house every day for practice because he loved it,” said Coach Steve Gates. “He was the kid that slapped his helmet out of frustration when he’d step with the wrong foot in offensive line drills because he wanted to show Coach he could do it right. He was loved by his teammates just for his eagerness to learn football and do everything right on and off the field. He left us with four A’s in his four classes. He was the perfect Colonel.”

RELATED STORIES:

Those who knew the 15-year-old best said he loved showing off his school pride at Hamilton Crossing Elementary, Cass Middle School and Cass High School.

“He was an absolute joy to be around,” said CHS Counselor Andrew Griffin. “He was such a benefit and blessing to our school.”

The district added that Crawford’s classmates and teachers say they will miss Crawford’s smile and laugh the most.

Funeral arrangements for Crawford and his parents have not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

21-year-old killed in crash on I-75 that killed 3 others was headed to graduation party, friend says

©2024 Cox Media Group