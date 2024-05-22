NY officer under investigation after ‘racist’ biscuits & gravy post against GA jailers

ATLANTA — A New York corrections officer is under investigation after making an off-color social media post making fun of Georgia prison guards.

Sgt. Michael Bourhill, a corrections officer from Westchester County in New York, is accused of posting a group photo of Georgia corrections officers that had a caption above it saying, “They must serve some good biscuits and gravy at the Georgia Department of Corrections.”

Above that he wrote “Damn!!”

The post ended up getting the attention of Westchester County officials.

“Last week, the Department of Corrections became aware of an inappropriate social media post and launched a formal investigation. Posting or reposting inappropriate images is a violation of Westchester County Employee policy. Employees who violate this policy will be subject to formal disciplinary charges,” a county spokesperson said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

The Westchester Correction Association took issue with the post, saying, “Sharing this post is not only unprofessional and inappropriate for any law enforcement supervisor as well as deeply racist and demeaning.”

Channel 2 Action News did some digging and learned the photo used in the post is from a 2019 Sergeants Academy graduation that the Georgia Department of Corrections has put on Facebook.

The New York Post said it reached out to the corrections officer and “Bourhill and the corrections supervisors union that represents him did not immediately return a call from The Post seeking comment on Wednesday.”

The Georgia Department of Corrections told Channel 2 Action News it had no comment on this story.

