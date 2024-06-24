Overturned tractor-trailer on I-285 ramp causes major delays in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned tractor-trailer is causing major delays in Cobb County.
Triple Team Traffic issued a Travel Advisory on Monday afternoon that the tractor-trailer is on the Interstate 285 Eastbound ramp to Interstate 75 northbound.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash caused all lanes to close on I-75 north.
The lanes are now back open, according to Triple Team Traffic, but there are still delays.
Update: Cleared. Delays remain. #ATLtraffic https://t.co/2T0DdF2Wei— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 24, 2024
There are no details on injuries at this time.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to Cobb County police for details surrounding the crash and we are waiting to hear back.
