Overturned tractor-trailer on I-285 ramp causes major delays in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned tractor-trailer is causing major delays in Cobb County.

Triple Team Traffic issued a Travel Advisory on Monday afternoon that the tractor-trailer is on the Interstate 285 Eastbound ramp to Interstate 75 northbound.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash caused all lanes to close on I-75 north.

The lanes are now back open, according to Triple Team Traffic, but there are still delays.

There are no details on injuries at this time.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Cobb County police for details surrounding the crash and we are waiting to hear back.

