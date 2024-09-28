Ossoff to survey damage from Helene, volunteer at food distribution site in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will be in Valdosta on Saturday to survey damage to parts of the state hit heaviest by Tropical Storm Helene.

The lawmaker will tour areas impacted by the heavy rain and strong winds before joining volunteers at a food and supply distribution event.

According to the senator’s office, he’ll be joined by Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson, leaders from the city and Lowndes County and volunteers from the American Red Cross at 12:30 p.m. at the Second Harvest of South Georgia on Harbin Circle.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Ossoff said he joined the state in mourning those whose lives were lost as a result of the storm and thanked members of law enforcement and first responders for their work to help those in need.

He also pledged to help those impacted by the storm get support, with his office saying he was “closely monitoring the situation on the ground and has been in constant contact with local, state, and Federal officials, as well as affected constituents, to ensure Georgians get the help they need during this difficult time.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are also expected to tour the area in Valdosta and around Lowndes County to see what the communities will need to recover now that Helene has moved out of the state.

