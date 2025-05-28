Orphaned bear cubs find new home at Georgia wildlife reserve

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of orphaned bear cubs will get a safe, new home after their mother was shot and killed.

Bent Tree Public Safety announced that Chestatee Wildlife Preserve in Dahlonega will take in the bear cubs and rehabilitate them.

“Although an existence in the wild is no longer in the cards for our bear cubs, we are confident that the Chestatee Wildlife Preserve will provide them with the best life possible. Bent Tree residents and people everywhere now have the opportunity to contribute to the cubs’ lives,” officials said.

Earlier this month, a homeowner in the Bent Tree community shot and killed the cubs’ mother.

Neighbors became concerned about the cubs and coordinated the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to keep track of their activity.

The wildlife division safely trapped the cubs a few days later.

Bent Tree officials said it will be costly for the Chestatee Wildlife Preserve, a nonprofit, to care for the bears.

“Along with their food and milk replacement, there are many very costly expenses coming up for the cubs, such as a new large enclosure, strong playground, and pond. Initial estimates for all of these items is over $30,000,” they said.

Neighbors are donating to the nonprofit and encourage others to do the same.

If you wish to donate, you can click here and mark the donation for the “Bent Tree Bears.”

