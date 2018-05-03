Officers reach $1.5M settlement with Clayton County for unpaid work

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Some local police officers are celebrating after winning a lawsuit settlement with Clayton County.
The county will shell out $1.5 million to compensate officers for work they did over a period of years for which the officers were never paid.
Chairman Jeff Turner said the county commission approved the settlement without argument.
Attorney Greg Hecht told Channel 2 Action News roughly 345 current or former Clayton County police officers and sheriff's deputies share the settlement from the county as compensation for attending mandatory roll calls for which they were not originally paid.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne speaks with affected officers and county leaders on Channel 2 Action News at 6.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 9 dead in military plane crash near Savannah, officials say
- Gov. Deal signs new hands-free distracted driving bill into law
- 7 women, including a 71-year-old, arrested in massage parlor bust
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}