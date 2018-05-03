  • Officers reach $1.5M settlement with Clayton County for unpaid work

    By: Mark Winne

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Some local police officers are celebrating after winning a lawsuit settlement with Clayton County.

    The county will shell out $1.5 million to compensate officers for work they did over a period of years for which the officers were never paid.

    Chairman Jeff Turner said the county commission approved the settlement without argument.

    Attorney Greg Hecht told Channel 2 Action News roughly 345 current or former Clayton County police officers and sheriff's deputies share the settlement from the county as compensation for attending mandatory roll calls for which they were not originally paid.

    Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne speaks with affected officers and county leaders on Channel 2 Action News at 6.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officers reach $1.5M settlement with Clayton County for unpaid work

  • Headline Goes Here

    Falcons QB Matt Ryan agrees to record-breaking contract extension

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wrong-way driver leads police on high-speed chase, terrifying other…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Year-end bonuses under Kasim Reed cost Atlanta taxpayers $811K

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman has gun put to head, gets carjacked on I-85 off ramp, police say