Officer shoots at stolen car, causing car to crash into pond, GBI says

WORTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Worth County earlier this week, according to authorities.
On Monday at around 3 p.m., a Sylvester police officer tried to stop 20-year-old Jaylen Walker, who was allegedly driving a stolen car.
When Walker did not stop, the officer shot at the car, according to deputies.
The GBI said Walker was not hit, but he crashed his car into a retention pond while attempting to escape.
Walker was then arrested.
He faces charges from the Georgia State Patrol and Sylvester Police Department.
Walker was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.
