Officer injured after tree falls on patrol car in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, TN — A Tennessee officer is recovering after a tree fell on his patrol vehicle.

It happened around 8:18 a.m. on Thursday in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The Chattanooga police officer was patrolling the area along Hixson Pike Road when a tree fell on the patrol car. The officer wasn’t able to get out of the car, so he called for help.

Chattanooga firefighters along with Chattanooga Public Works worked to get the tree off the car.

Once the tree was lifted off, police said the officer was able to open the door and get out.

The officer, whose age and identity were not released, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the weather system that hit Tennessee is the same one that has been moving through Georgia.

Chattanooga is about 117 miles from Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 continues to track a round of storms occurring over north Georgia Thursday morning with the risk for embedded strong to severe storms.

Another round of strong and severe storms will move into northwest Georgia near or just after daybreak. These storms will have the potential to produce damaging winds, hail and brief tornadoes.

