At least 1 dead after rollover crash shuts down I-85 NB lanes in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A deadly crash shut down lanes of Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County on Thursday.
Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields says the rollover crash happened on I-85 NB near Ga. 20 around 9 a.m.
Gwinnett police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News at least one person was killed in the crash. They have not released the name and age of the victim.
Gwinnett police temporarily shut down all lanes. As of 9:40 a.m., three right lanes are moving again. Police are working to clear the rest of the crash.
Shields says drivers can use Old Peachtree Road as an alternate.
