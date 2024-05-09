Union City firefighter hospitalized after shooting at fire station

UNION CITY, Ga. — A Union City firefighter was shot early Thursday morning and the shooting is now under investigation.

A representative for the fire department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the shooting occurred at Fire Station No. 2 off Shannon Pkwy.

Paramedics took the firefighter to the hospital, where his or her condition is unknown. What led up to the shooting has not been released.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Union City Police Department, but hasn’t received a response.

