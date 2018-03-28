Officer fired amid rape allegations nearly a year following alleged incident

A Fulton County police officer has been fired after police say he allegedly raped a woman.
A police report obtained by Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez says Officer Bobby Ransom showed up to an apartment in Alpharetta with his badge and gun and forced his way into a woman's unit. According to the report, he forced himself on the woman.
The alleged incident happened in May of last year.
Channel 2 Action News has learned Ransom was fired on February 16 of this year, almost a year later.
The Fulton County District Attorney sent Jaquez a statement saying:
“It is still under investigation. It is our plan to reach some conclusion in the matter within 90 days.”
Why some are wondering why it took so long for Ransom to be fired, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
