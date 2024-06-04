Now is the deadliest time of year for teen drivers, AAA says

ATLANTA — Memorial Day marked the unofficial start of summer and what AAA says is the most dangerous time of the year for teen drivers.

Across the United States, more than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers occur from Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to AAA.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Seven people are killed each day during the summer in crashes involving a teen driver, according to AAA.

“Now that school is out, the risk gets higher during the summer for teen drivers and everyone else they share the road with,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA. “Because of their inexperience, teens are more susceptible to dangerous driving behaviors- like speeding, driving distracted, and not wearing a safety belt. AAA urges parents to model safe driving behavior and reinforce safe driving habits with their teens to help keep them safe this summer.”

TRENDING STORIES:

For every mile driven, new teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults, according to AAA.

AAA says distracted driving, speeding and not wearing a safety belt are among the factors that make teens more susceptible to car crashes.

So, what can parents do to encourage their teen to drive safely? AAA says leading by example, supervising practice driving, and teaching them defensive driving skills are among the different ways to help prepare teen drivers.

“The single most important thing parents can do to help their teens become safe drivers is to be involved in their ‘learning to drive’ process,” said Rachel Wilson, Director of Driver Education Programs, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Spend time coaching your teen while they’re behind the wheel and have a serious discussion about safety. While parents can be great teachers, it also helps to seek out professional training courses, like those provided by AAA.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group