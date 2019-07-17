Notorious drug house demolished, alleged dealer arrested as drug crisis wrecks county

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has reported extensively on the opioid epidemic, and investigative reporter Mark Winne uncovered new developments in two cases that have impacted one community.
U.S. Attorney Bjay Pak says the connection between the demolition of a notorious drug house and a separate federal case is the destruction the drug crisis -- specifically opioids and meth -- has wreaked on Floyd County as well as other Georgia communities.
"Every citizen deserves to live in a safe, a clean community," Pak said. "We announce the indictment of Shane Terhune."
Pak said Terhune allegedly provided heroin to a Floyd County resident who overdosed and died.
"Mr. Terhune is currently incarcerated for violating his parole for a 2015 drug conviction," Pak said.
District Attorney Leigh Patterson identified the victim as 25-year-old Gabriella Leffew.
Police say in a seperate case, a home in Rome was used as a drug trap.
