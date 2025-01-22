Northeast Georgia Health System funds 6 patient experience programs proposed by staff

BRASELTON, Ga. — Thanks to grants funded by employee donations, six hospital workers from the Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) will be helping to transform patients’ experiences at Georgia hospitals.

According to the NGHS, “six projects were recently approved for more than $26,000 in funding through NGHS’ Change Grants Program.”

The grants themselves were awarded to Tamika Johnson, a medical oncology team member, Shannon Ellis from rehabilitation services, Melissa Blasingame, Louise Robison, Ann Shannon and Dorothy Brookshire.

“Our team members see opportunities to help patients every day,” Chris Bray, president and chief philanthropy officer with the NGHS Foundation, said in a statement. “These projects came directly from their experiences with patients and families, identifying meaningful ways to make healthcare more human.”

Here’s what the programs will do, along with which staff member submitted it for consideration:

Meal support program for families facing financial hardship, long hospital stays, proposed by Tamika Johnson

Provide fidget blankets with various textures and interactive elements to keep restless hands occupied and calm anxious patients, proposed by Shannon Ellis

A heart health program providing exercise tools and culturally appropriate cookbooks to seniors, submitted by Melissa Blasingame

Comfort carts in emergency departments with practical items for waiting patients, submitted by Louise Robison

Parenting education resources for families managing behavioral health challenges, submitted by Ann Shannon

Charging stations in surgical waiting areas for family members, submitted by Dorothy Brookshire

NGHS is a non-profit health system with locations in Gainesville, Braselton, Winder, Dahlonega and Demorest. The organization said they have more than 960 hospital beds and 1,400 staff across 60 healthcare specialties.

