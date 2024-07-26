North Georgia school district welcomes new superintendent as school year starts

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Chattooga County is the first north Georgia school district to welcome students back to class on Friday morning.

But it’s not just the kids celebrating their first day.

Michelle Helie is taking over as the Superintendent of Chattooga County Schools for the 2024-2025 school year.

She takes over for former Superintendent Dr. Dwight Pullen.

Helie expressed her excitement to students, parents and staff in a letter sent out before the first day of school.

“As your new superintendent, I am honored to serve in a community dedicated to excellence and deeply rooted traditions,” she wrote.

She goes on to thank returning students and families for their support and trust and welcomes new families.

The new superintendent also highlights the “passion and commitment” of teachers and staff.

“As we embark on this new school year, let’s embrace the opportunities and challenges ahead with optimism and determination. Together, we will foster a culture of excellence, respect, and inclusivity where every student is supported and valued,” she wrote.

