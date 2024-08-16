North Georgia deputy shoots woman who pointed her gun at them several times

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is expected to survive after she was shot by a sheriff’s deputy in north Georgia early Friday morning.

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a domestic disturbance at a home on Erwin Hill Church Road just after midnight.

When they got there, they found a woman armed with a gun.

Deputies say that as they spoke with her, she pointed her gun at them several times.

After one of those instances, a deputy shot her and she surrendered. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital by ambulance with a non-life-threatening injury.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says this is one of three shootings involving law enforcement officers they were called to overnight.

The other of those in metro Atlanta happened late Thursday night when burglary suspects started a police chase after a shootout with the owner of the home they were breaking into. After crashing their car, Brookhaven police officers shot one suspect and arrested two more. The injured suspect is currently in critical condition.

Channel 2 Action News is working to confirm details on the third shooting.

