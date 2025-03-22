North GA woman sentenced to prison for selling hundreds of fentanyl pills

ROME, Ga. — A Rome woman has been sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl.

In February 2024, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rome, Georgia field office received a tip that Deaja Simone Clemons, 29, was dealing fentanyl in the Rome area.

The investigation revealed that during February, she sold 121 blue pills marked with “M30″ that contained fentanyl.

The counterfeit pills were made to resemble oxycodone 30 mg pills.

She sold 60 of those pills in Rome and 61 in Cedartown, Georgia.

According to information presented in court, DEA special agents and Polk County police officers followed Clemons from Rome to Polk County in April 2024.

Polk County officers stopped Clemons on her way back to Rome and during a search of her car, found 124 blue, counterfeit “M30″ pills containing fentanyl and $3,922 in cash.

She was arrested and during the investigation that followed, DEA special agents learned that she had been selling about 300 fentanyl pills a week for about three months.

Clemons was sentenced to five years and three months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

She was convicted on Dec. 13, 2024 after she pleaded guilty.

