Woman says she was on phone with partner when tree fell on SUV

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - The person who was killed by a falling tree during Thursday's storms has been identified as an Atlanta Watershed Management employee.
Investigators said Aquarius Johnson, 38, was in her city of Atlanta-issued SUV when a tree crashed onto the vehicle as she was driving along Mt. Paran Road near Jett Road in Sandy Springs.
Channel 2's Tom Jones spoke with Johnson's partner, who said she was on the phone with her when the phone went dead.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Halloween party fight leads to pipe burst, water 'gushing' from ceiling at apartments
- Former officer who killed naked, unarmed veteran to be sentenced
- Court rules homeowner owed nothing after SWAT team destroys his house
"She was my best friend," Johnson's partner said.
She said she tried calling Johnson back but got no answer. Four hours later, police called her to tell her what had happened.
TODAY AT 5, her emotional interview remembering the woman she called her life partner.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}