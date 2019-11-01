Former officer who killed naked, unarmed veteran to be sentenced

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - We are expecting an emotional ending to a story we've followed for years.
A judge will sentence a former officer who shot and killed a naked unarmed veteran Friday morning.
A jury convicted Robert Olsen in the death of Anthony Hill but found him not guilty of murder.
We will have LIVE coverage of the sentencing on WSBTV.com
Olsen was found guilty last month of aggravated assault and lesser crimes for shooting and killing Hill in March 2015. He faces up to 35 years in prison.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's News App for updates on this breaking story]
Members of the NAACP gathered on the courthouse steps Thursday to pray for a sentence that holds Olsen accountable.
RELATED STORIES:
- Ex-officer who shot, killed unarmed, naked man found not guilty of murder
- Former officer accused of killing naked, unarmed veteran rejects plea deal
- Police identify naked man shot, killed by DeKalb officer
- Judge allows testimony about victim's mental illness in DeKalb police shooting trial
- Former officer who killed Anthony Hill asks judge to drop murder indictment
- ‘Oh my God, what have I done?' Witnesses describe naked veteran's shooting by cop
"We want to see punishment that is both remedial and that is also strong," said NAACP Georgia's Gerald Griggs.
The district attorney, along with family and friends of Hill, will talk after the hearing.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}