‘We can’t survive without water:’ Faucets run dry for 3 days at Roswell apartment complex

ROSWELL, Ga. — Residents of a Roswell apartment complex are eager to get running water again after three days without it.

Workers discovered two breaks in a water main on Tuesday, forcing them to shut off the water to residents of The Lake House at Martin’s Landing.

“It was terrible, it was terrible,” said resident Anna Piere. “Because we can’t cook, we can’t take a shower, we can’t flush.”

Another resident, Brandon Williams, said he walks down to the lake two or three times a day to fill a four-gallon jug with water to flush his toilets.

“It’s a little bit of a struggle, but hopefully things get better. It’s been a little too long,” he said.

In response to the outage, the property management brought portable restrooms and hundreds of cases of bottled water. Sharie Rocker Damm, a spokesperson for 29th Street Capital, which manages the apartments, said workers found two water main breaks on Tuesday.

In an email to Channel 2’s Bryan Mims, she said work was supposed to be completed Wednesday at 10 p.m., but the wrong part was delivered. She expected water service to return sometime on Thursday.

“Our team has been in regular communication with residents throughout this process and will continue to keep them informed until service is fully restored,” she wrote. “We understand how disruptive this situation has been and are doing everything possible to resolve it quickly and responsibly.”

Damm said the company is also paying for hotel accommodations. In an online announcement Thursday afternoon, property managers said residents could go to a nearby laundromat for free laundry services.

“I think they’ve been a little cavalier, to be honest,” said Brittany Taylor, who thinks the property management should be doing more to help. “They’re still acting and giving that energy as if it is an inconvenience to us, and it is far more than an inconvenience. I mean, we’re looking at almost 60 hours with no water.”

She said she has worked with Esther Jackson Elementary School and the Roswell Fire and Police Foundation to bring in more donations of bottled water.

After three days, patience is running dry among residents.

“No more, we can’t take no more,” said Piere. “Because I mean, we can’t survive without water. Because we have to take a shower, we have to cook, we have to flush. We can’t stay without water.”

